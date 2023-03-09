Hailsham residents turn out at the annual town meeting

Potholes, street lighting in the north of the town and the proposed regeneration of the town centre were among the items raised at Hailsham Town Council's Annual Town Meeting held at the Civic Community Hall on Wednesday evening (March 8), at which many residents attended.

Hailsham Annual Town Meeting (2023)

The meeting, which was chaired by the Town Mayor and Chairman, Councillor Paul Holbrook, was attended by representatives from Wealden District Council, Sussex Police, Hailsham Youth Service and the Hailsham & District Twinning Association, which provided information and answered questions from residents on the night.

Town councillors and Council officers responded to a range of issues raised by Hailsham residents including those relating to potholes and the condition of the surface along South Road, illegal or antisocial parking in the town centre and the latest updates concerning the Hailsham Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also discussed were issues regarding increased traffic passing through the town since the introduction of new housing and developments, and concerns over the proposed new roundabout connecting Diplocks Way, South Road and Ersham Road.

At the Annual Town Meeting, other key changes were explained to residents which have affected the Town Council and justified an increase in its share of council tax include an increase energy/utility costs for the Town Council and other new or increased costs expected.

Town councillors emphasised that, in making the recommendations for the budget, the Town Council aims to provide continuing security for essential services for residents and visitors alike with value for money improvements where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "One of the highlights of the civic year is the Annual Town Meeting which provides an opportunity to speak to the electors of Hailsham and answer any burning questions they may have about the local community and the Council’s activities. I'm thankful to all the residents who took the time to come along and have their concerns addressed.

"In summary of the past year, there have been some challenging times to which the Town Council has responded with a positive outlook, hard work and commitment from members and staff.

"The Annual Town Meeting provided an opportunity for people to participate in discussion on town issues and local services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad