Hailsham showcases its groups at New Year Resolution event

Hailsham residents turned out in their droves for a special New Year Resolution event which showcased the town’s community groups, clubs and voluntary organisations.

Saturday’s (January 26) event at Hailsham Parish Church and church lounge was organised by the Hailsham Community Groups Forum where members from the community groups were on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and volunteers can benefit from joining them.

There was also a ‘Volunteers’ Hub’ at which people who were unable to commit to joining any group or organisation but wish to help out occasionally, could register their interest.

Hailsham Community Groups Forum organiser Jenny Seale said: “It was an amazing turnout and every one of the many exhibitors had success in receiving new enquiries along with new and potential members signing up throughout the day.”

“Thanks must go to the Flower Club and St John Ambulance for their demonstrations - and all the stallholders for coming along.”

“Collaborations between groups were also made and such was the event’s success that we will definitely continue to run a similar, even better event next year.”

“People were often heard commenting that they didn’t know there was so much to do in Hailsham, and this was only a little sample of what we have in this wonderful town!”

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said: “It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work.

“One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town.

“I’m delighted that many residents came along to this special event, found out more about the groups operating in the local area and joined one or more of them!”