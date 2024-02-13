Hailsham Street Market: forthcoming changes to pitch fees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Street Market, organised by the Town Council, takes place in Vicarage Field on Saturdays from 8.30am to 1.30pm, and items on sale include selling locally produced items such as food, as well as and unique gifts, crafts, confectionery and more.

"I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "It goes without saying that we have seen some growth in terms of the number of new traders recently, which is good news all round."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

"The acquisition of new stallholders is our main aim for 2024 and part of our work in terms of helping to boost the local economy. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

"By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field on Saturdays and support independent trade."

According to local traders, the market continues to be successful since opening to the public ten years ago. Stallholders are generally happy with the central Vicarage Field location and retailers often benefit from the increased number of people visiting the town centre on occasions when the market is busy:

"The street market has been great exposure for my relatively new business. As well as what I sell in the day it’s given me a lot of new business just from being there. I would encourage other traders to give it a go! Be prepared though to allow time for customers to get to know you are there regularly - and then trade will start to get established. Also, a very helpful service from the chaps putting up and taking down gazebos." Market trader Becky Jenner (Misty Acres Flowers)

"I run a local business called The Owl's Nest Gifts and make lots of different personalised gifts. By attending Hailsham Street Market, I have met many customers and residents who are keen to shop local and support small businesses. Being present at the market adds a personal touch that you just don't get buying online and we need to encourage people back into the town. Not everyone is on social media, and this is a fabulous opportunity to meet new customers. Market organisers have been putting on special event days and it's lovely to see families coming into the town centre. There are so many wonderful local businesses in Hailsham, and it would be great to see more of them show off their products and I'd encourage any local businesses to give the market a go." Market trader Louise Tiernan (The Owl's Nest Gifts)

"I first started making jam as a hobby shortly after I retired as a teacher. I began selling at fetes and then joined Hailsham Street Market when it first began. I have now built up a regular clientele of customers who advertise me to their friends, for which I am very pleased." Market trader Brenda Taylor (The Jam Lady)

The cost of a market pitch is currently £15 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council - and free of charge if traders supply your own gazebo. From 1st April however, the cost hire a pitch will increase to £20 if traders need a gazebo (£10 if traders bring their own).