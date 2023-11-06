Hailsham town centre retail unit vacancies: latest figures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to a recent vacancy rate survey conducted by Springboard, the percentage of vacant ground floor units in Hailsham currently stands at 5.6%, a significant drop from the 6.2% recorded in July 2023. This also compares to a current regional/Southeast average of 9.9% and national average of 11.2%.

During the past two years, the town centre has welcomed a range of new businesses, including those which have expanded and subsequently relocated to larger premises and retail spaces.

Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira said: "The percentage of vacant commercial units in Hailsham currently falls below the current regional and national averages, which is excellent news for the town. Hailsham is the place to be and there has been a marked improvement in the number of empty shops in the town centre which has fallen considerably this year, as the local economy finally recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021."

"We're pleased to see such a variety of new businesses open in Hailsham and are delighted that business owners recognise the town's potential. Both the Town Council and Hailsham Forward (Town Team) have been working hard to raise Hailsham's profile as a shopping and eating destination, and we hope this is just the beginning of the town's growth over the coming years."

"Not only is it excellent to see Hailsham's offering strengthen with these new businesses bringing something unique to complement the existing businesses already lining the town centre streets of our market town, but it's essential that business owners - particularly independent proprietors - continue to collaborate to establish a strong community which helps to establish a sense of place for Hailsham and ultimately attract new visitors."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook has officially opened a succession of new businesses in the town, which have included Furniture Now!, Aesthetics 4 You, Knitty Gritty and Raystede charity shop in the High Street; Sweethearts Party Boutique, Monkey King Games, Luxury Nails SF and Lyons Electrical in George Street; Belle's Pottery Studio & Cafe in Station Road; Happy Paws, Shelly's, Burton's Solicitors and Sjaan Dance Academy in St Mary's Walk, Angela Marden Estate Agents in North Street, Bijou Brews in the Quintins Centre and Sweet Tooth and The Laurel in Market Square.

Delighted to see Hailsham’s business activity strengthening and hoping to see even more new businesses open in the future, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts commented: "The Town Council and Hailsham Forward have key priorities to work with local businesses to deliver plans to help address the issue of empty shops further and work towards a 100% occupancy rate for retail and business units."

"I am delighted to have attended several shop openings recently and it's great to see enterprising people continue to set up businesses in our town. We have an increasingly vibrant town centre - and the opening of these new businesses is a great addition!"