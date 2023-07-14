NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Hailsham Town Council agrees to fund additional grass cuts

Hailsham Town Council agreed at its meeting held on Wednesday [12 July] to pay for additional grass cutting of roadside verges in the town.
By Terry HallContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST

The Town Council is again offering information to help assist residents to understand the grounds maintenance process and its overall responsibilities for grass cutting throughout the town in 2023.

Members agreed at their latest meeting of Full Council to fund an additional two cuts to be carried out by the County Council, totalling four cuts (two standard and two extra) over the course of the year. These cuts will take place between now and October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Town Council arranges grass cutting in areas of land owned by the Town Council including Hailsham Country Park, Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hailsham Cemetery and the Common Pond.

Most Popular
Grass cutting at Hailsham Country ParkGrass cutting at Hailsham Country Park
Grass cutting at Hailsham Country Park

It does not make arrangements for grass to be cut on privately owned estates such as Harmers Hay, on developments that have not been adopted by the District, County or Town Council, or on local authority housing estates such as Town Farm, which is the responsibility of Wealden District Council.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Town Council's Assets Management Committee said, "The Town Council will be sharing payment costs for grass cutting services on public highways and footpaths with the County Council. Although environmental issues are of principal concern, the majority of urban grass cutting is actually carried out for highway safety reasons rather than aesthetic purposes."

"Hailsham Town Council recognises the importance of maintaining a reasonable standard of grass cutting throughout the town and works with contractors in order to continually improve services and ensure value for money."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents in Hailsham who have any enquiries regarding the responsibility or standard of grass cutting on roadside verges, parks and public open spaces should contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email to [email protected].

Related topics:ResidentsCounty councilWealden District Council