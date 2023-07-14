Hailsham Town Council agrees to fund additional grass cuts

Hailsham Town Council agreed at its meeting held on Wednesday [12 July] to pay for additional grass cutting of roadside verges in the town.

The Town Council is again offering information to help assist residents to understand the grounds maintenance process and its overall responsibilities for grass cutting throughout the town in 2023.

Members agreed at their latest meeting of Full Council to fund an additional two cuts to be carried out by the County Council, totalling four cuts (two standard and two extra) over the course of the year. These cuts will take place between now and October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Council arranges grass cutting in areas of land owned by the Town Council including Hailsham Country Park, Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hailsham Cemetery and the Common Pond.

Grass cutting at Hailsham Country Park

It does not make arrangements for grass to be cut on privately owned estates such as Harmers Hay, on developments that have not been adopted by the District, County or Town Council, or on local authority housing estates such as Town Farm, which is the responsibility of Wealden District Council.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Town Council's Assets Management Committee said, "The Town Council will be sharing payment costs for grass cutting services on public highways and footpaths with the County Council. Although environmental issues are of principal concern, the majority of urban grass cutting is actually carried out for highway safety reasons rather than aesthetic purposes."

"Hailsham Town Council recognises the importance of maintaining a reasonable standard of grass cutting throughout the town and works with contractors in order to continually improve services and ensure value for money."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad