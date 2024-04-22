Hailsham Town Council awards community grants
The town council will be awarding grants shortly to a wide range of community groups that aim to introduce improved facilities, activities or projects for the benefit of the town’s residents:
Hailsham Cricket Club – £500
Hailsham Bonfire Society - £3,500
Care for the Carers - £500
Environment Hailsham - £7,000
Children With Cancer Fund - £500
Hailsham Community Land Trust - £500
Hailsham Boxing Club - £500
2nd Hailsham Scout Group - £500
Hailsham Table Tennis Club - £500
Baby Bank and Beyond CIC - £500
Hailsham Choral Society - £500
TOTAL: £15,000
An additional grant award to a local CIC is pending and to be confirmed.
Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins, Chairman of the Town Council’s Finance, Budget & Resources Committee said: "Our grant scheme is the main way in which the Town Council provides funding and support to the voluntary sector.
"Most of the time, voluntary groups and charities survive on the generosity of donations from the public, fundraising and the willingness of volunteers to give up their time.
"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project. Such organisations are assets to the local community and I’m proud the Town Council can help them to keep up the excellent work they are doing by way of these grants."
Councillor Blake-Coggins added: "Any group that has a constitution, a non-profit ethos and are of benefit to the local community of Hailsham may apply for a grant in the future."
The next deadline for grant aid applications (2025/26) will be the end of January 2025. For an application form, please write to the Town Clerk, Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE.
Alternatively, send an email to [email protected].