Hailsham Town Council awards community grants

The town council will be awarding grants shortly to a wide range of community groups that aim to introduce improved facilities, activities or projects for the benefit of the town’s residents:

Hailsham Cricket Club – £500

Hailsham Bonfire Society - £3,500

Care for the Carers - £500

Environment Hailsham - £7,000

Children With Cancer Fund - £500

Hailsham Community Land Trust - £500

Hailsham Boxing Club - £500

2nd Hailsham Scout Group - £500

Hailsham Table Tennis Club - £500

Baby Bank and Beyond CIC - £500

Hailsham Choral Society - £500

TOTAL: £15,000

An additional grant award to a local CIC is pending and to be confirmed.

Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins, Chairman of the Town Council’s Finance, Budget & Resources Committee said: "Our grant scheme is the main way in which the Town Council provides funding and support to the voluntary sector.

"Most of the time, voluntary groups and charities survive on the generosity of donations from the public, fundraising and the willingness of volunteers to give up their time.

"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project. Such organisations are assets to the local community and I’m proud the Town Council can help them to keep up the excellent work they are doing by way of these grants."

Councillor Blake-Coggins added: "Any group that has a constitution, a non-profit ethos and are of benefit to the local community of Hailsham may apply for a grant in the future."

The next deadline for grant aid applications (2025/26) will be the end of January 2025. For an application form, please write to the Town Clerk, Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE.