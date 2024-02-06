Hailsham Town Council reinstates Community Grants Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement follows a decision made by town councillors last year whereby the community grants scheme was put on hold, one of several proposed cost savings to ensure a minimal increase in its share of the council tax and precept.

At its meeting held on 24 January, the Town Council agreed however, to reinstate the scheme for the next financial year and grant applications are once again being accepted with immediate effect.

Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins, Chair of the Town Council’s Finance, Budget & Resources Committee said: "Our grant scheme is the main way in which the Town Council provides funding and support to the voluntary sector. Most of the time, voluntary groups and charities survive on the generosity of donations from the public, fundraising and the willingness of volunteers to give up their time."

"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project. Such organisations are assets to the local community and I’m proud the Town Council has reinstated its community grants scheme to help them keep up the excellent work they are doing in the local community."

Councillor Blake-Coggins added: "Any group that has a constitution, a non-profit ethos and are of benefit to the local community of Hailsham may apply for a grant for the 2024/2025 financial year."

Town Clerk, John Harrison commented: "By reinstating the grants scheme, we can be proud once again to offer small-scale support to help local community groups, volunteers and charities with their projects, events and other valuable work in the community."

"For many years, the Town Council has awarded grants to fund programs that relate to its grant criteria and considers each application fairly and openly."

All grant applications will be considered by the Grants Sub-Committee in late March and notification of the decision on your application will be released soon thereafter.

Application forms and grant award criteria are available by writing to Michelle Webber at Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE or by email to [email protected]. The deadline for grant aid applications will be Friday 8th March 2024.

When considering grant applications, the Town Council will consider the following guidelines: