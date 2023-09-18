Hailsham Town Council signs up to civility and respect pledge

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to confirm that it will be signing up to the Civility & Respect Pledge, a decision that was passed unanimously at a meeting of Full Council held last Wednesday [13 September].

Throughout many Town and Parish Councils there are increasing concerns about the impact of bullying, harassment, and intimidation on local councils, council members, clerks and council staff, as well as the effectiveness of local councils.

For this reason, the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) and Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC) have been working with partner organisations to put civility and respect at the top of the agenda and start a culture change for the local council sector.

By agreeing to sign up to the Civility & Respect Pledge, Hailsham Town Council is proud to demonstrate that it is committed to drive through positive changes that support civil and respectful conduct by treating councillors, clerks, and employees, as well as members of the public, representatives of partner organisations and other stakeholders with civility and respect in their role.

Hailsham Town Council offices, Market Street

By signing the pledge, Hailsham Town Council will:

Treat all councillors, clerk and all employees, members of the public representatives of partner organisations, and volunteers, with civility and respect in their role

Put in place a training programme for councillors and staff

Sign up to Code of Conduct for councillors

Have good governance arrangements in place including, staff contracts, and a dignity at work policy

Commit to seeking professional help in the early stages should civility and respect issues arise

Commit to calling out bullying and harassment when if and when it happens

Continue to learn from best practice in the sector and aspire to being a role model/champion council e.g., via the Local Council Award Scheme

Support the continued lobbying for the change in legislation to support the Civility and Respect Pledge, including sanctions for elected members where appropriate.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "Poor behaviour, bullying or rudeness in public life should never be tolerated and, by signing the pledge, we are again affirming our commitment to standing up for mutual respect and civilised values - and the Code makes it clear exactly what that involves."

"The Town Council already has several measures in place to counter non-civil behaviour, promote positive behaviour and to treat others with respect, including a Member-Officer Relations Protocol and various other documents given to councillors when they are elected, re-elected or co-opted."

"This, combined with the Town Council signing up to the national Civility and Respect Pledge, clearly demonstrates our commitment to make positive changes which support respectful conduct - and promote positive and be an advocate for inclusive local democracy."

"We encourage other parish and town councils in the county to do the same if they haven't already and sign up to the pledge."