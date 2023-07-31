Hailsham Town Council welcomes new member

Dave Chapman has been elected as councillor for the North West Ward on Hailsham Town Council.

Independent candidate Mr Chapman was voted in during the by-election held on Thursday 27th July having received 226 votes.

The vacancy arose after the resignation of Steve Keogh in May and his election now brings the Council's membership back up to 18 town councillors.

Mr Chapman, a long-term resident and current Honorary Chair of Hailsham Bonfire Society, states that among the reasons for putting his name forward to become a town councillor was to help make Hailsham an even better place to live, work and visit.

Cllr Dave Chapman

In particular, Mr Chapman is keen to fight overdevelopment, protect public services, see an increase in local police force provision, rectify local water and sewerage issues and protection the local environment.

He said: "I’m privileged to have been elected to serve the people of Hailsham's North West ward and look forward to serving as a useful member of the Town Council team. As an independent town councillor, I am not interested in party politics. Instead, I'm interested in working for you the residents and helping to make Hailsham a better and safer town to live in and visit."

"Hailsham is a vibrant community and I feel that I have much to offer in terms of finding solutions to some of the current challenging situations that affect the local area. Having lived in Hailsham for many years, I have a good understanding of local needs and will do my best to support the community in going forward in the future."

"As the Chair of Hailsham Bonfire Society, I would like to enhance the community spirit within the town, arrange more community events throughout the year and make Hailsham the envy of other towns in the Wealden area."

"Not only will I work hard to stand up for what matters to local residents, but I will be your voice, raise any interests or concerns you may have and will work tirelessly to resolve these matters."

Town Clerk John Harrison, welcoming Mr Chapman on to the Town Council, said: "I'm delighted Dave has been elected to represent this ward. He was a good candidate and I'm confident that he will get involved in the local community and promote close links between the Council and residents."

“I look forward to working with Dave in the future and wish him every success in his role as town councillor."

Mr Chapman will hold office until the normal election of all town councillors which will take place in May 2027.

The political make up of Hailsham Town Council since the by-election:

9 Liberal Democrat councillors

5 Independent councillors

4 Conservative councillors

One other candidate stood for election:

Giles Smith (Liberal Democrat): 198 votes