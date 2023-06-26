Hailsham town councillors pay their respects at Armed Forces Service

The Armed Forces special civic service was conducted at the Hailsham War Memorial, at which thanks were given for the contribution made by members of the Armed Forces, past and in the present, in serving the country.

Town councillors at Armed Forces Day Service. Photo: Hailsham Town Council

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, who attended the service alongside fellow council members said: "Armed Forces Day aims to raise public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces. Furthermore, it gives us all an opportunity to show our respect, gratitude and support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community."

"Local councillors are always honoured, alongside members of the public, to commemorate the heroics of so many men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits. It’s wonderful that people turn out each year to celebrate Armed Forces Week and show their support."

The Armed Forces Service: Photo: Hailsham Town Council

Cllr Holbrook added: “Since Armed Forces Day was launched in the UK, we in Hailsham have proudly flown the Armed Forces Day flag as a symbol of our appreciation for all that our Armed Forces do to keep us safe."

For more information on the Armed Forces Week visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk.