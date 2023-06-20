Hailsham town councillors will join representatives from the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch at a special service held this coming Saturday (June 25) to support Armed Forces Day 2023.

The special civic service will be conducted at the Hailsham War Memorial, at which thanks will be given for the contribution made by members of the Armed Forces, past and in the present, in serving the country. Members of the public are invited to attend the service.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, who will be attending the service alongside fellow council members, said: "Armed Forces Day aims to raise public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces. Furthermore, it gives us all an opportunity to show our respect, gratitude and support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community."

"Local councillors are always honoured, alongside members of the public, to commemorate the heroics of so many men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits. It’s wonderful that people turn out each year to celebrate Armed Forces Week and show their support."

Mayor Cllr Holbrook with Armed Forces Day flag (2022)

"We hope that as many people as possible come along to the service to show their support."