Hailsham Town Team discusses key projects at Stakeholder Group Meeting

The Health & Wellbeing Hub, an ambitious project which involves the proposal to build a new leisure centre close to the town centre and a long-awaited new medical centre, was just one of several items discussed by the 'Town Team', which aims to bring together key local stakeholders including Hailsham Town Council to review the best ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment.

Also discussed was the revised proposal from the Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce for a Business Improvement District (BID), focused on a zero-carbon environment, renewable energy, social heating projects and enhanced building insulation for the benefit of the entire Hailsham and District business area. In essence, the BID will provide businesses with knowledge and assistance both to increase their energy efficiency, reduce substantially costs and ultimately become zero-carbon compliant.

Also highlighted at the meeting was Hailsham Forward's support for the 'Streets of Hailsham' event, scheduled to take place next month and coinciding with the Hailsham Spring Market. The event is being coordinated by external event managers and commissioned by Wealden District Council, with Government funding.

The Team confirmed their commitment to supporting Hailsham’s community groups in the organisation of their events throughout the year, which include the ‘What Can I Join in Hailsham?’ exhibition which takes place in January of each year.

"Town Team members are delighted to be working closely with local councils, businesses and community groups on a range of projects for our town," said Town Clerk John Harrison, summing up the meeting. "We're very lucky to have these stakeholders on board, all of whom are prepared to work hard and give up their time to develop Hailsham Forward's ideas and proposals further."

"The Hailsham Forward Stakeholder Group and Executive Team continue to meet on a regular basis to progress various projects, projects which make an important contribution to the improvement of the local economy - ultimately helping to revitalise the town centre and surrounding area in the long term."

Mr Harrison added: "The team will continue to take on board the views of stakeholders while they work on these projects and keep the local community informed of any updates at all times."