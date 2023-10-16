Hailsham War Memorial restoration completed ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations

The Town Council has, after consultation with the Hailsham War Memorial Institute Trust, arranged for the completion of restoration works on the Hailsham War Memorial, involving the repainting of lettering and numbering on the monument.

The war memorial, which stands in Vicarage Field as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by local people during the First and Second World Wars, contains 88 surnames and initials for World War 1 and 35 relating to World War 2. The necessary restoration work was completed last weekend in time for the town's Remembrance Day events taking place on 11th and 12th November, and the repainting of lettering on the body of the memorial (in particular, on the sloped part of the structure) now makes the text inscriptions much clearer to read.

"I'd like to thank the contractor for carrying out the work in such a small amount of time and helping to restore the monument to its former glory," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "This important memorial structure has over many years become slightly weathered with faded lettering and inscriptions, and I'm glad the Town Council has made these necessary improvements."

"The war memorial carries the names of families still residing in the Hailsham area and offers a poignant insight into the proud history and sacrifices of our town. Therefore, it was of paramount importance that the stonework containing the lettering and numbering was restored to its original condition. It was important to be able to restore this commemorative tribute for the community and ensure that the memorial is maintained to the highest level expected by our residents."

Final preparations are under way by the Town Council and Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch for the Remembrance Day Parade and Service, and the Town Mayor will join fellow councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for a Remembrance Sunday Morning Service at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday 12th November at 9.30am (instead of the usual time of 10.30am) to enable the congregation and attendees to arrive at the War Memorial in time for the parade and service.

After the Morning Service, there will be a Parade of the Hailsham & District Standard followed by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, commencing at 10.35am. Anyone wishing to join the parade is asked to arrive at the Charles Hunt Centre by no later than 10.20am and to report to the Parade Master on arrival.

The Parade will finish at the Hailsham War Memorial, in time for a wreath laying service, playing of the Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am, at which members of the public are also invited to attend.

Immediately after the service at the War Memorial, attendees are warmly invited to return to Hailsham Parish Church for hot drinks as in previous years.

Hailsham High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed from 09.30am to midday on the day.

"The Remembrance Service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them," said Cllr Holbrook, urging people to take time out to remember the fallen. "It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council."

"It is a privilege for the Town Council to be supporting The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion - and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and pay their respects."