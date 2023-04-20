Hailsham Youth Service launches newsletter for parents

Hailsham Youth Service has launched a new digital newsletter for parents, a monthly publication devoted to providing information on the service's wide range of projects, activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the town.

The newsletter will update parents on the activities of the service's various youth clubs and centres, including its flagship facility, the Square Youth Café located in Market Square, which is open on to 11-17 year olds on weekday afternoons and evenings. Activities and news updates will also be promoted for the Hellingly, Monday and Eastside Youth Hubs.

Also included in the newsletter are activity details of the Friday Night Project (FNP), which works with partners including Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Hailsham Community College to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings.

As well as information and updates on the service's centres, the newsletter provides parents with information on its support services for young people, including Safehub - which operates on weekdays, where young people have access to information and advice on all the issues that are important to them such as bullying, health, drug and sexual health issues.

The newsletter also features photos of youth project activities and other regular news updates, as well as information on how young people can participate in events and attend outings.

Youth Service manager Andy Joyes said: "In recent years, the service has expanded its youth service provision to include additional facilities and support services, so we thought it would be of benefit to the public and parents in particular if we provide regular updates to the parents of those who use our services by way of our new newsletter."

"The newsletter is a useful resource for parents to find out more for about the youth services provided by the Town Council and be kept up-to-date on upcoming activities and opportunities of which young people can partake."

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service, visit their website or send an email. Alternatively check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Square Youth Cafe, Hailsham

Friday Night Project (Knockhatch Ski)