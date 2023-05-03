Hailsham Youth Service receives award for service to the community

Hailsham Youth Service has received an award from the High Sheriff's Office, given "in recognition of great and valuable services to the community".

Mrs Jane King and Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes

The award, a framed certificate, was presented to Hailsham Youth Service staff by the former High Sheriff of East Sussex, Mrs Jane King, at the Square Youth Cafe on Tuesdsay May 3.

The Service also received a £250 grant award from the East Sussex High Sheriff Fund at Sussex Community Foundation, welcome funding which will go towards the Service's crafting, cookery and other activities organised at its various centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are privileged to receive this award and the grant funding from the High Sheriff's Office and are extremely grateful to them for supporting our important youth projects and activities in Hailsham and surrounding areas," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

Award certificate from the High Sheriff's Office

"Support for our various youth projects is always needed to keep services running and to make sure that everyone gets the chance to use them. The young people who attend our centres, and those who take part in Friday Night Project activities, will benefit considerably from this donation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs King already previously made a visit to the Square Youth Cafe last December during her tenure as High Sheriff of East Sussex (2022/23) to find out more about the activities and opportunities Hailsham Youth Service is providing - and the impact of this work on the local community.

"We were delighted to be able to meet Mrs King last year and show her around the Square Youth Cafe facility," added Mr Joyes. "We took that special opportunity to welcome her interest in the youth service's ongoing projects, and the work we do with the young people in Hailsham and surrounding areas."

"That, along with her second visit today to present our grant award, hopefully enabled Mrs King to learn a great deal about Hailsham as a town, acquire a good understanding of how we are continually developing, and find out about our plans for improving services even more in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad