Hailsham Youth Service receives funding from Safer Wealden Partnership

The money received will be used to fund the Service's Friday Night Project (FNP), which organises recreational activities for young people in Hailsham and the wider Wealden area on Friday evenings, continually being a feature in young people's social events calendar week on week.

The Safer Wealden Partnership, a group of agencies from the public, private and voluntary sector working together to reduce levels of crime and anti-social behaviour, recognises that the police are not solely responsible for tackling anti-social behaviour.

Hailsham Youth Service has for many years and continues to help counter anti-social behaviour and tackle boredom amongst young people - whilst providing activities and opportunities - through the Friday Night Project.

Friday Night Project activities

A variety of activities for young people have been planned for the spring months, including activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, open ski, skiing lessons and Ringo tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre, pottery glazing at Belle's Pottery Studio, LaserQuest at the David Lloyd Centre, boxing classes at Fighting Fit Boxing Academy, trampolining at Urban Jump and ten-pin bowling at the Freedom Leisure Centre.

"The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and provide them with opportunities to socialise and boost self-esteem and well-being. I’m confident it will continue to be successful well into the future," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

"Young people are able to take part in the various Friday Night Project activities and hopefully develop an interest in them outside of the project and in their own spare time."

"FNP is a classic example of partnership in the community, and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Hailsham Youth Service, Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Hailsham Community College for all the support with these events."

"We are delighted to receive this funding from the Safer Wealden Partnership and extremely grateful to them for supporting FNP. “Funding for our various projects is always needed to keep services running and to make sure that everyone gets the chance to use them. The young people who attend our centres and take part in our activities will benefit considerably from this donation."

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook commented, “I'm delighted to hear that Safer Wealden Partnership has provided nearly £1,500 of funding for the Friday Night Project and I wish to extend my immense gratitude for the generous donation made."

"The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people. This includes the generous provision of donations and grants from local organisations including, over the past year, the Safer Wealden Partnership, Waitrose's Community Matters Scheme, Hailsham Lions and Sussex Police via their Property Act Fund."

Cllr Holbrook added: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service’s provision and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team. Furthermore, it’s a great achievement that the Town Council, Hailsham Youth Service and project partners have come together to give young people another opportunity to engage in really exciting recreational activities over the years."