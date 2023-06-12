Hailsham Youth Service working in partnership with community college

A touchscreen interactive television has been donated to Hailsham Youth Service, which provides youth work, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area.

Representative of Clevertouch Technologies with Hailsham Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes

Donated by Clevertouch Technologies, a manufacturer of interactive collaborative meeting room panels, digital signage and large format commercial displays, the television will be used to support Hailsham Youth Service's expansion - in particular, for educational and staff training purposes.

Hailsham Youth Service works closely in partnership with Hailsham Community College on a number of projects and the college has recently commenced additional lessons for students taking place at the Square Youth Cafe, to give extra supports for students. The new interactive television will enhance student learning, providing interactive lessons. Furthermore, other activities for students will take place at the centre, including cookery.

Hailsham Town Council's youth workers have taken steps in recent years to improve their professional skills and update their training and workplace qualifications by completing numerous online and interactive courses including those relating to adverse childhood experiences, safeguarding and child protection, substance misuse risk, first aid, online safety, mental wellbeing in children and young people and anti-bullying.

The recent donation of the interactive touchscreen television will help considerably in terms of improving staff training and education facilities across the board.

The donation follows a myriad of awards given to Hailsham Youth Service during the past six months, including one from the High Sheriff's Office, given "in recognition of great and valuable services to the community" - a framed certificate presented to staff by the former High Sheriff of East Sussex, Mrs Jane King.

Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes said: "We are delighted to receive this interactive television from Clevertouch Technologies and extremely grateful to them for supporting our important youth projects in Hailsham and surrounding areas. Funding and donations of equipment for our various centres is always needed to keep services running and to make sure that everyone gets the chance to use them. In this instance, the youth worker staff will benefit considerably from this donation."

