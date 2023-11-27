Hailsham's Christmas lights switch-on event hailed a success
Residents and visitors were delighted to see a spectacular show in Vicarage Field with festive entertainment in addition to the big switch-on itself, which saw the town centre transformed into a winter wonderland of twinkling Christmas lights.
Pupils from Hailsham Community College and Hailsham Primary Academy provided carol singing before the official switch-on and Santa was also in attendance - courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club - handing out sweets to children. Hailsham FM were broadcasting live and played popular Christmas tunes at the event.
A new addition to the switch-on event this year was the inclusion of a range of market stalls selling Christmas gifts as well as food including slow-cooked pork and a candy floss stall organised by Hailsham Lions.
The special guest appearance this year was from Star Wars costume performers 'Vader's Raiders', who provided photo/selfie opportunities and, alongside the Mayor of Hailsham, switched on the town's Christmas lights.
After the switch-on, Hailsham Parish Church was open to welcome visitors, serving free hot drinks.
Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, who pressed the button to officially switch on the lights said: "Hailsham’s Christmas Lights Switch-on is one of the town’s biggest events I hope the tree and town centre lighting helps create a lovely atmosphere in Hailsham, giving festive cheer to both residents and visitors to the town."
"The Town Council always ensures that the Christmas activities it organises are fun and open to all, and the switch-on was no exception to this. It was an enjoyable event and a big success for all concerned."
The success of the Switch-on event, according to Councillor Holbrook was "down to the hard work of working parties involved in its organisation from the outset, and the support received from Hailsham Town Council members and staff, Hailsham Rotary Club, Hailsham Parish Church, Hailsham FM, Hailsham Community College and of course, special guest at the event, costume performers Vader's Raiders. Many thanks to all those involved in helping to create such a bustling and festive atmosphere again this year."
Cllr Holbrook added: "We also hope you find the time to do some Christmas shopping in Hailsham and visit our Christmas Market on Saturday 9th December. We're certainly getting into the Christmas spirit again and, having received encouraging feedback from shoppers and stallholders at the Christmas Market in recent years, we're looking forward to doing it all again and making the event an even bigger success."