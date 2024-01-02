Hailsham's community organisations praised by the Town Mayor

The Mayor of Hailsham has revealed how his time in the post since May 2019 has confirmed his belief that the town has a "great community spirit."

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook referred to the various functions he has attended since being elected as Town Mayor and the opportunities to meet representatives from community groups and voluntary organisations in Hailsham.

"The community and voluntary sector play a significant role within Hailsham, fulfilling a broad range of requirements for the local community," Councillor Holbrook said. "The benefits that come from a having such a vibrant community and voluntary sector creates a number of positives for the town by providing services to those in need, volunteering for those who need to develop their life skills, as well as providing the means for people to become involved in their community or simply leisure opportunities.

Throughout my near near-five years as Town Mayor, it has been an honour and privilege to be guest of honour at a number of civic engagements so ably organised by local voluntary and community organisations. From these engagements, I have learned that Hailsham has a great community spirit.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook

I am impressed by the work in the town by volunteers who help run these organisations and, having recognised and supported such organisations in the past wherever I can, I am certain that there are many unsung heroes upon who so much depends on the success of fundraising events and other vital work in the community.

Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Choral Society, the Royal Air Forces Association and Royal British Legion Hailsham branches, Hailsham Foodbank, Pass It On (In Your Community), Hailsham Allotment Society, Hailsham Choral Society and the Hailsham Festival Committee, to name just a few, work tirelessly to serve and promote our community and keep the profile of the town high, often without the recognition they deserve.

Of course, there are many other local community organisations worth mentioning. Firstly, Environment Hailsham which does so much to help make our town look beautiful. Taking pride in the town's appearance is something which comes naturally to people in Hailsham and what better way to act on that by establishing and maintaining a fantastic array of floral planters, flower beds and hanging baskets which can be enjoyed by residents and visitors to the town.

Then there is Cuckmere Buses, a community, volunteer-run bus service which achieves an outstanding level of service year on year. It's fantastic to see these supplementary bus services running, as additional transport links such as these are crucial for many people living in Hailsham and surrounding villages. The Town Council is delighted that this essential service continues to be well-used by residents, particularly the elderly, and the volunteer drivers must be commended for both their time and hard work put into running its fleet of vehicles.

Add to that, I was delighted to have attended Hailsham Lions' Charter Lunch recently, the local charity that has helped countless numbers of people in Hailsham and surrounding villages. The goal of the Lions Club is to do whatever is necessary to help those who can't help themselves and they are doing an excellent job. As a true community in its own right, the Lions have given hope and help to countless individuals and families through the years, and everyone who has been involved in the group’s various fundraising events should be applauded for this important work.

It's been a pleasure to meet club members and representatives at their functions and events throughout my tenure as Town Mayor, and I'm delighted to have been invited to attend this year's Charter Luncheon again - a very important celebratory occasion in its own right.

Thanks must also go to staff and volunteers at the Charles Hunt Centre. I was pleased to have presented dedicated volunteers there with awards for their contribution to the community at a special ceremony held in November. Congratulations to all the volunteers and those awarded for their unstinting hard work and contribution.

Much of what has been achieved at the Centre has been the result of a considerable degree of enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers in delivering vital services that support older people in the community. These volunteers are ordinary people who do extraordinary work for the elderly and, through the annual Awards Presentation, it was fitting that their contribution ws recognised.

Again, I wish to thank Hailsham Youth Service, for providing young people in Hailsham and the surrounding area with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Service's youth workers from the outset.

For 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people and such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice.

The development of the youth service since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people.

In closing, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank residents, my colleagues at the Town Council and everyone else for having faith in me to carry out the duty of Town Mayor and meet these wonderful community groups and volunteers. A lot can be achieved in our town and, as your mayor, I look forward to meeting such groups again during the remainder of my term.