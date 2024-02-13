Hailsham's town crier celebrates two years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since being appointed as Town Crier in February 2022, Terry has been busy delivering his proclamations at the town's community events and various other occasions - bedecked in a new, hand-made livery - welcoming guest dignitaries to the town and introducing an element of pageantry to mark events and special occasions.

In all, Terry has attended events as official Town Crier for the Town Council and issued around 40 shouts during his second year.

"I'm really getting into and enjoying the role of Hailsham Town Crier immensely," said Town Crier Terry Tozer. "It is such a great honour to be able to carry on performing this ancient British tradition, preserving our history and adding some colour and noise to the town."

Hailsham Town Crier & Bellman, Terry Tozer

"I'm hoping to get out and about more this year and I'm looking into attending the annual national Town Criers' competition too!"

The role of Town Crier was, since medieval times, one of the most important ways of spreading news and local bylaws, royal proclamations, market days, holidays and community events were all pronounced by a bellman or town crier.

Today, the role is a ceremonial one and Hailsham's new town crier will assist by opening major town events, introducing guest dignitaries to the town and introducing an element of pageantry to special occasions.

In 2022, Terry joined The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, which represents official town criers throughout the country. By joining the oldest and largest organisation which represents Town Criers throughout the world, Terry is privy to all the news and views of what is happening throughout the appointed role of Town Crier and will be invited to compete with other Guild Members in town crier competitions throughout the year.

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "There are currently over 150 town criers in the UK representing towns and cities, communicating in the oldest method available, by word of mouth. I am pleased that Hailsham is one of these and is able to enhance the image of our market town by having a town crier."

"Two years on, Terry has definitely got stuck into the role and thoroughly enjoys being an ambassador for Hailsham, adding a bit of colour to people's perceptions and memories of the town."

Subject to availability, as well as promoting the town's community events, market and festivities, the town crier can be hired by individuals, groups, schools or commercial ventures for events and official openings, as well as charity events.