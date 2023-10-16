Half term Halloween antics at The Waterfront, Sovereign Harbour
From Saturday 21st - Sunday 29th October, children aged 3-11 can find 11 spooky pumpkin characters on a walk around the Harbour work out the secret password, tell the team at Planet Golf (located upstairs) and receive FREE sweets and Glow goodies!
On the weekend of 28th - 29th October, with Theodora Trinket, the magical Witch between 10am - 3pm, expect glittery costumes and dazzling of those she casts her magical spells on.
Also on 28th-29th is the Autumn Artisan Market. celebrating the best of local small businesses with a wide variety of food, drink and gifts.
With a range of wonderful eateries, beautiful walks, views and minigolf (check out Planet Golf's second round free offer at planetgolf.uk) on offer its easy to while away a day at the harbour.
There really is something for everyone at The Waterfront this half term!
Full details of half term events can be found at eastbournewaterfront.co.uk/whats-on/