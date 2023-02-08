Half term songwriting course for 11 to 16 year olds in Hastings

Mike Willis, industry experienced songwriter and local musician, will lead the Hastings Thrives fun and free songwriting course in the February half-term aimed at 11 to 16 year olds.

Clara performing her song.

Mike will be joined by two local teachers Ellie Johnson and Andy Mersh, exploring journeys and connections.

Jenny Lozano, Hastings Thrives Project Manager, said: "If you've ever wanted to try writing a song, then we're here to help. Our teachers work collaboratively to produce a song, and you will be part of it.

"We welcome all abilities and because we work collaboratively, everyone can bring something to a song whether lyrics, music, direction. Just having a line in the song and working with others, builds friendships, pride and confidence. "

There also the opportunity for 11 to 16 years who are neurodivergent to have some extra 1:2:1 support before the sessions.

The sessions will be held at the British Tea Museum in the Old Town, from 3 - 5pm, Monday February 13 to Thursday February 16.

To attend, please sign up here: hastingsthrives.org/songseeds/february-half-term-songwriting-course-2023

Places are limited.