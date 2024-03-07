'Hand grenade' found in quiet West Sussex village; properties 'evacuated'
Police have confirmed a ‘suspected hand grenade’ was found in Lancing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was reported on Wednesday (March 6) stated that some properties in The Broadway & Abbey Close were evacuated.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspected hand grenade found in Orient Road, Lancing, just before 2pm on Wednesday.
"A cordon was placed around the device and the local area was evacuated. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team carried out a controlled detonation.
"The public are thanked for their patience.”