Hankham Primary School gets a visit from the police – much to the delight of young pupils

The children from Squirrels and Foxes classes had a wonderful time meeting the officers and finding out more about the work of Sussex Police. While having a great fun time, the pupils were learning more about their wider community.

Hankham School is a delightful, rural school located in the village of Hankham, with a wide catchment across Eastbourne, Pevensey, Westham, Polegate and Hailsham. Rated by Ofsted as a “good” school, they link their curriculum and extra-curricular activities to be in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (https://sdgs.un.org/goals) and this visit sits very well with goal number 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Timlin said: “We really appreciate Sussex Police giving their time and resources to come and meet with our students. We feel it is important for children to learn about the community outside our school and to understand the positive impact of services such as the police force. This helps children become prepared for life in the wider world as they grow.”