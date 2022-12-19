Edit Account-Sign Out
Happy Landings charity's festive spree

It was time for a brief festive break for volunteers of a Sussex charity which helps the disabled to drive horse-drawn carriages.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
4 hours ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:17am
Volunteers from Happy Landings RDA enjoying their Christmas lunch at Old Barn Nurseries
Happy Landings RDA, based at Tismans Common near Rudgwick, enjoyed a home-cooked Christmas lunch at Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post.

“We were delighted to host the Christmas event for this most worthwhile charity”, said Rebecca Houghton-Knapp from the family-run garden centre. “A large group of volunteers and those involved with the charity enjoyed their Christmas lunch and a merry time was had by all”, she added.

The charity provides those with disabilities the opportunity to drive a horse-drawn carriage, acquire new skills and enhance social interaction.

https://www.happylandings-rda.co.uk/

