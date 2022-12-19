Happy Landings charity's festive spree

Happy Landings RDA, based at Tismans Common near Rudgwick, enjoyed a home-cooked Christmas lunch at Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post.
“We were delighted to host the Christmas event for this most worthwhile charity”, said Rebecca Houghton-Knapp from the family-run garden centre. “A large group of volunteers and those involved with the charity enjoyed their Christmas lunch and a merry time was had by all”, she added.
The charity provides those with disabilities the opportunity to drive a horse-drawn carriage, acquire new skills and enhance social interaction.