Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
24 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Harvesting for the community

A community gardening scheme is set for an even more sustainable future thanks to a generous donation enabling rainwater harvesting.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Three large water butts have taken pride of place at Hassocks Community Veg Patch. They were a gift from a Sussex charity, the Budding Foundation, and supplied by nearby South Downs Nurseries.

The charity founder, Clive Gravett handed over the butts to Peter Burt who is installing them to collect rainwater as part of the Age Concern project to grown vegetables locally as part of a ‘grow your own’ scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a wonderful initiative”, said Clive. “And we are delighted to support it by helping them to use nature’s water which is good the plants and good for the environment.”

Budding Foundation founder, Clive Gravett, handing over water butts to Peter Burt from Hassocks Community Veg Patch Budding Foundation founder, Clive Gravett, handing over water butts to Peter Burt from Hassocks Community Veg Patch
Budding Foundation founder, Clive Gravett, handing over water butts to Peter Burt from Hassocks Community Veg Patch
Related topics:NurseriesSouth DownsSussex