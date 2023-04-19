Harvesting for the community

A community gardening scheme is set for an even more sustainable future thanks to a generous donation enabling rainwater harvesting.

Three large water butts have taken pride of place at Hassocks Community Veg Patch. They were a gift from a Sussex charity, the Budding Foundation, and supplied by nearby South Downs Nurseries.

The charity founder, Clive Gravett handed over the butts to Peter Burt who is installing them to collect rainwater as part of the Age Concern project to grown vegetables locally as part of a ‘grow your own’ scheme.

“This is a wonderful initiative”, said Clive. “And we are delighted to support it by helping them to use nature’s water which is good the plants and good for the environment.”