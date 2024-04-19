Haskins Roundstone to support Turning Tides as its 2024 charity of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Turning Tides, based in Worthing, supports those that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by providing a range of services. The charity accommodates over 200 homeless people each year, assisting them along the pathway out of homelessness with a bespoke approach.

Nick Joad, General Manager at Haskins Roundstone, said: “Haskins Roundstone is thrilled to continue our support for Turning Tides in 2024. We’re all excited to build on the efforts we made last year, which included fundraising, donating ornamental and salad plants, and providing clothing for the homeless people Turning Tides assists. We already have lots of plans underway for our charitable activity.

“The brilliant team at Turning Tides work tirelessly to create comfortable environments for those affected by homelessness. Our team is proud to support this remarkable charity, and we hope to enable them to continue offering their fantastic services.”

Haskins Roundstone and Turning Tides cheque handover

Haskins Roundstone donated a large amount of stock for Turning Tides to use in their own internal projects and fundraising campaigns. The team also collected donations from customers via the Charity Wishing Well and Pennies system, which encourages customers to add a donation to purchases made via a card transaction.

Nick continued: “The entire Roundstone team worked incredibly hard last year in our fundraising efforts for Turning Tides, a charity close to many of our hearts. The charities we choose to support have such an overwhelmingly positive impact upon our local community, offering care and assistance for families that visit our centres day-in, day-out. It gives us immense pride that the funds our team donate to these charities allow them to offer a level of care to those that need it.”