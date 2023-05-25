Haslemere Scouts' bid to walk the 'Downs in a Day'

On Saturday June 10, 12 teams of West Sussex-based 1st Camelsdale Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts aged from six to 18 years old will be lacing up their boots, packing their rucksacks and munching their way through hundreds of rolls and flapjacks in their attempt to walk the entire 160km length of the South Downs Way, in just one day.

1st Camelsdale scouts hiking the 'Downs in a Day'

They hope their efforts will be rewarded by raising £5K of much-needed funds to repair and modernise their scout hut. The oldest part dates from 1938 when the site was first used for scouting, with the large hall added in 1973, followed by the lobby and toilets in 1995. Major parts of the timber hut are now in urgent need of repair or replacement, as well as insulation.

The 12 teams, comprising 50 young people, will each walk a section of the 100 mile route between Winchester and Eastbourne before regrouping back at the scout hut for a celebratory barbecue.

They will be supported behind the scenes by more than 35 scout leaders and parents who between them will be making tea, baking cakes, driving minibuses, administering plasters, motivating tired legs, and cooking sausages for their return!

The Group is particularly excited that David Campbell, Scout Leader with 1st Camelsdale from 1966-2002, will be part of ‘Mission Control’ on the day, helping to coordinate and track progress from the scout hut. He will be joined by Haslemere District Commissioner Keith Clayton, and Heidi Stedman, who also volunteered as a Leader with the Group for many years.

In addition, David will be presenting the Group with a scrapbook of the 114 year history of 1st Camelsdale Scouts, which he created after retiring from scouting in 2011, after a further nine years’ service as an Explorer Scout Leader.

To support 1st Camelsdale Scout Group on their ambitious bid to hike the Downs in a Day, justgiving.com/campaign/1st-camelsdale-downs-in-a-day

David says: “1st Camelsdale is one of the oldest scout groups in the country, and has been a notable part of the community since 1909 (114 years). I joined in 1958 and there’s always been a real buzz about them! I’m very honoured to be invited back and to be part of this amazing event and adventure.”

1st Camelsdale Group Scout Leader Steve Rose, who came up with the Downs in a Day idea, says: “We’ve been providing the young people of Camelsdale with exciting adventures and chances to develop their life skills for over 100 years. Your support for our 100-mile Downs in a Day walk will mean we can keep our scout hut fit for purpose for another 100! This is our most ambitious physical and logistical adventure yet, bringing together 50 young people from across all of our scouting age groups, to take part in what we hope will be a hugely memorable and successful day and fundraiser. We never do things by halves, and Downs in a Day will certainly test us to the limits!”

Keith Clayton, District Commissioner for Haslemere District Scouts, says: “1st Camelsdale are always pushing the boat out when it comes to the activities and adventures they offer their young people. I’m really proud of what they’re doing and hope they will be well supported in their efforts.”