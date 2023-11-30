Hassocks development wins prestigious housebuilder award
The housebuilder’s West Sussex development was voted the best in class in the Brick Awards Housebuilder category at the ceremony for 47th edition of the annual competition, which was held at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel earlier this month.
The Brick Development Association judges said: “Taylor Wimpey gave an excellent performance in 2022 against a changing market backdrop alongside a continued commitment to act on climate change and develop their net zero target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, ahead of the UK’s 2050 target. They have a clear purpose to build great homes and create thriving communities.”
Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to receive this prestigious award for our Ockley Park site. All the team at the development have worked diligently to get the development up and running and they continue to work incredibly hard so we’re thrilled that their efforts have been recognised with a well deserved Brick Award.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed towards making Ockley Park the fantastic and unique development it is today.
Taylor Wimpey South Thames currently has a range of two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses at the 500-home Ockley Park, with prices starting from £325,000. To find out more, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks/ockley-park