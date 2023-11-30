Hassocks development wins prestigious housebuilder award

Taylor Wimpey South Thames have been rewarded for their work at the Ockley Park development in Hassocks by the Brick Development Association.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The housebuilder’s West Sussex development was voted the best in class in the Brick Awards Housebuilder category at the ceremony for 47th edition of the annual competition, which was held at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel earlier this month.

The Brick Development Association judges said: “Taylor Wimpey gave an excellent performance in 2022 against a changing market backdrop alongside a continued commitment to act on climate change and develop their net zero target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, ahead of the UK’s 2050 target. They have a clear purpose to build great homes and create thriving communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to receive this prestigious award for our Ockley Park site. All the team at the development have worked diligently to get the development up and running and they continue to work incredibly hard so we’re thrilled that their efforts have been recognised with a well deserved Brick Award.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames' Ockley Park

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed towards making Ockley Park the fantastic and unique development it is today.