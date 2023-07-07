Hassocks FC scores sponsorship from Taylor Wimpey

Hassocks FC U11s are looking the part on the pitch as part of Taylor Wimpey South Thames’s support for the team.

The housebuilder now sponsors the 16-player U11s, known as the Hassocks Robins, who are currently preparing to take part in the upcoming U12s Mid Sussex Sunday league.

Hassocks FC, a real cornerstone of the community, were first established in 1902, and currently run a number of childrens teams - from under-6s up to under-17s.

Commenting on the support received from Taylor Wimpey South Thames, Matt Cohen, Hassocks FC U11s Manager, said: “Thanks to Taylor Wimpey South Thames, our U11 team now don brand new match tops each and every week while representing our club. We are extremely grateful to them for the support that they’ve given us and are delighted to have Taylor Wimpey come on board as sponsor.”

Hassocks Robins U11s sporting their new kit

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Hassocks FC U11’s and are proud to see the Taylor Wimpey logo displayed on their new match tops. We wish the team great success for the upcoming season and beyond.”

Taylor Wimpey’s donation to Hassocks FC is one of the many contributions being made by the housebuilder towards community facilities and infrastructure in the area. To find out more about the charities and causes that Taylor Wimpey works with, visit http://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/news.

