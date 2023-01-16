Hassocks Horticultural Club's loss is charity's gain

A village horticultural club forced to close down has ensured that its funds are going to a good cause.

Derek Swaine (left) presents the cheque to Clive Gravett at the Museum of Gardening in Hassocks

After a hundred years of operation, Hassocks Horticultural Society has wound up but its committee decided to donate their balance to help young people in the area.

Its members had enjoyed a talk by Clive Gravett who curates the Museum of Gardening, based at South Downs Nurseries, which supports the Budding Foundation which he founded.

Clive has now received a cheque for £750 from Derek Swaine, former chairman of the horticultural group.

“I am delighted to receive the cheque”, said Clive, “and am so grateful that the club’s members wished to support the Foundation further in our work to support young people across the county to help improve their lives.”

The charity works particularly to support those affected by social deprivation, trauma or disability.