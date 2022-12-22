Hassocks residents reported seeing police cars and other emergency vehicles in the village earlier today (Thursday, December 22).

One resident said fire engines and police were spotted by Stonepound traffic lights.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service told the Middy that they were called to reports of a strong smell of gas at Keymer Road, Hassocks, at 10.23am.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Burgess Hill to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters evacuated a block of flats and ventilated the building once the gas supply was isolated. Crews also requested the assistance of Sussex Police to control the traffic.

“Fire crews worked with the on-site gas engineer to make the scene safe and booked away from the incident at around 11.30am. The incident was left in the care of the gas board.”

One resident said there were police on Brook Avenue as well, but the nature of this incident is not known.

