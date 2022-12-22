Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hassocks incident: two fire engines attend scene after ‘strong smell of gas’ reported

Hassocks residents reported seeing police cars and other emergency vehicles in the village earlier today (Thursday, December 22).

By Lawrence Smith
5 minutes ago
Hassocks residents have reported seeing a number of police vehicles and other emergency vehicles in the village. Photo: Lesley Vangelova
Hassocks residents have reported seeing a number of police vehicles and other emergency vehicles in the village. Photo: Lesley Vangelova

One resident said fire engines and police were spotted by Stonepound traffic lights.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service told the Middy that they were called to reports of a strong smell of gas at Keymer Road, Hassocks, at 10.23am.

Hide Ad

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Burgess Hill to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters evacuated a block of flats and ventilated the building once the gas supply was isolated. Crews also requested the assistance of Sussex Police to control the traffic.

Most Popular
Hassocks residents have reported seeing a number of police vans and other emergency vehicles in the village
Hide Ad

“Fire crews worked with the on-site gas engineer to make the scene safe and booked away from the incident at around 11.30am. The incident was left in the care of the gas board.”

One resident said there were police on Brook Avenue as well, but the nature of this incident is not known.

Hide Ad

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.