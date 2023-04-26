Hassocks schoolchildren watch nature in action

Scores of children at a Hassocks school are set to watch nature in action, boosted by a donation from a Sussex charity.

Sarah Hilton from Friends of Windmills School in Hassocks at family-run South Downs Nurseries with Clive Gravett, founder of The Budding Foundation.

Some 90 pupils at Windmills Junior will plant seeds and monitor their germination and growth.

Nearby South Downs Nurseries provided the necessary pots, compost and all-important seeds as well as extra supplies for classroom experiments.

The Budding Foundation, which supports young people across Sussex, funded the supplies and founder Clive Gravett says he’s looking forward to finding out how the project goes.