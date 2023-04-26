Edit Account-Sign Out
Hassocks schoolchildren watch nature in action

Scores of children at a Hassocks school are set to watch nature in action, boosted by a donation from a Sussex charity.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Sarah Hilton from Friends of Windmills School in Hassocks at family-run South Downs Nurseries with Clive Gravett, founder of The Budding Foundation.Sarah Hilton from Friends of Windmills School in Hassocks at family-run South Downs Nurseries with Clive Gravett, founder of The Budding Foundation.
Sarah Hilton from Friends of Windmills School in Hassocks at family-run South Downs Nurseries with Clive Gravett, founder of The Budding Foundation.

Some 90 pupils at Windmills Junior will plant seeds and monitor their germination and growth.

Nearby South Downs Nurseries provided the necessary pots, compost and all-important seeds as well as extra supplies for classroom experiments.

The Budding Foundation, which supports young people across Sussex, funded the supplies and founder Clive Gravett says he’s looking forward to finding out how the project goes.

“We can’t wait to see how the children get on”, he said. “It is always a delight to support such work.”

