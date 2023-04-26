Hassocks schoolchildren watch nature in action

Some 90 pupils at Windmills Junior will plant seeds and monitor their germination and growth.
Nearby South Downs Nurseries provided the necessary pots, compost and all-important seeds as well as extra supplies for classroom experiments.
The Budding Foundation, which supports young people across Sussex, funded the supplies and founder Clive Gravett says he’s looking forward to finding out how the project goes.
“We can’t wait to see how the children get on”, he said. “It is always a delight to support such work.”