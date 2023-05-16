Hastings and Rye MP backs British farming as PM hosts Downing Street Summit

Sally-Ann Hart MP has welcomed new investment and support for British farmers set out at the UK Farm to Fork Summit today (Tuesday May 16).

Farm

Representatives from the whole food supply chain came together at 10 Downing Street for the summit, to identify further opportunities to boost growth, drive innovation and improve sustainability. The summit fulfils a commitment made by the Prime Minister last summer.

Sally-Ann said: “It's encouraging to see the Prime Minister holding this significant summit today since Hastings & Rye farmers work incredibly hard around-the-clock to maintain high-quality food on our plates. Our farmers are the backbone of our rural economy, providing our community with opportunities and jobs. I more than welcome the new investment and support revealed today.”

Ahead of the Summit, government confirmed a range of further new measures to help strengthen the long-term resilience and sustainability of the sector. Announcements include:

- The Prime Minister set out a new framework for trade negotiations: putting farmers’ interests at the heart of trade policy, committing to protect the UK’s high food and welfare standards and prioritise new export opportunities.

- £5.6 million additional investment to boost exports of great British food around the world: increasing global trade shows and missions, expanding the successful GREAT food and drink campaign, extending the Seafood Exports Package, and providing a bespoke export fund for the dairy sector.

- £30 million investment to build on the new Genetic Technology Act: driving forward the use of precision breeding technologies and convening a working group to help produce from farms to the shelves.

- Using new powers to make sure farmers get a fair price for their produce in the egg and horticulture sectors: Following progress in the reviews of the dairy and pig supply chains utilising powers in the Agriculture Act, the next reviews will take place in the egg and horticulture sectors.

- Confirming the future of support for horticulture: Confirming we will improve future support for horticulture by replacing the retained EU Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organisation Scheme when it closes in 2026 with an expanded offer as part of our new farming payment schemes.

Farming Secretary Thérèse Coffey said:

“Our British farmers and food producers are the backbone of the rural economy and crucial to our food security. We want to promote growth, investment and put more UK food and drink on plates – both at home and abroad.”