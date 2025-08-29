Hastings-based composer releases CD of his Old World Concerto for Cello & Orchestra

Hastings-based British-Argentine neo-romantic composer, concert pianist and conductor Polo Piatti is delighted to release the CD of his Old World Concerto for Cello & Orchestra with the UK’s National Symphony Orchestra.

It’s a piece, which premiered at the De La Warr Pavilion three years ago and which changed significantly with the advent of the pandemic. It now comes out on September 17.

“It was commissioned by one of my generous patrons and was premiered in 2022 and has taken three years to come to a recording. I'm very pleased with it. It is quite a difficult recording because the music comes from different genres melded together. At the time it was commissioned I was planning to write a cello concerto purely for cello and orchestra but the pandemic hit and something changed in my inspiration.

“I was wondering... and I realised that we might, at the end of the pandemic, experience a totally new world and have different perceptions. I wanted to celebrate what we had before. It delves into the classical sphere but it is also filmic and uses established dances like mazurkas and hornpipes in order to illustrate the old world that we had left. It was about looking to the future at a difficult time. I had a feeling that we had a cultural heritage that we had to respect in order to remember. Sometimes you work against traditions but the traditions are there for a reason. We have to recognise where we're coming from, and I've tried to recognise that with something filmic and something passionate and what my critics call neo-romantic.

“The first performance was a fantastic feeling. You write something and then you listen to it for the first time and sometimes it can come as quite a shock but with this concerto, it was exactly as I had planned it to sound. Sometimes you're really surprised. You write on paper and you can transform it but this was a really positive surprise. It was what I wanted, and now the recording is even better. When you are in a recording studio you don't have that nervosity and you don't have the audience there. You're in a recording studio and the recording is so much more focused and I think it works better. You don't have the people that appreciate it or can respond to it there but I think it's better in other ways.”

And now to have the CD in his hand feels “very, very good. It is the seventh recording that I have released in the UK alone and I've released all of those in Hastings and in 18 years. I wish I could record everything that I have written.”

And that's maybe what drives Polo as a composer: “There is nothing else that satisfies me really. I'm not into anything else! Sometimes I'm asked if I play football as an Argentinian, but I don't. And I don't tango either! But I am very lucky. Music is my best love, and I'm lucky enough to be able to make a living at it and I really value the fact that this country let's me do that.”