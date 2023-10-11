Hastings Bonfire 2023 returns on Saturday October 14

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To kick off the day, families are invited to take part in a free Guy Making Competition from 9:30am at the Stade Hall. Judging will take place at 2pm. Materials and help are provided, and the competition is open to anyone under 16 (under 12s must be accompanied by an adult). There are fun prizes to be won, and you can see your Guy burn on the bonfire in the evening!

A Junior Members’ procession will leave from the Stade at approximately 5pm. They will walk along the promenade and be met by a Pyrotechnic salute on reaching the fire site at about 5:30pm

At 7:15pm, the procession will form up on White Rock, between Robertson Street and the White Rock Hotel. There will be a ceremony at the America Ground (the corner of Claremont and Robertson Street), before processing through the town centre and old town. The bonfire and fireworks will then be lit at approximately 9pm at the Pelham Place car park.

Procession route

Hastings Bonfire is a large event completely run by volunteers. To help ensure it continues for many years to come, please take note of the following:

• This event can be loud – please do not bring pets or anyone of a nervous disposition

• Do not pick up discarded torches and keep your distance from the procession

• Download the What3Words app – this could help the emergency services locate you in an emergency

• Do not bring fireworks – it is illegal to discharge fireworks in a public place

• Keep on the safe side of the barriers, they are there for your safety

• Listen to marshals

• Look up road closures in advance at www.hbbs.info or www.hastings.gov.uk

• Do not join or cut up the procession – you will be removed

• Wear suitable and non-flammable clothing

• When exiting the event, if you are returning to the town centre, please use the seafront and Havelock Road. Do not try to exit through the underpass on Castle Street by Iceland

• Please bring any spare change you have to make a donation to our charities and to buy a programme

Spectators are also reminded that the event can be smoky and those with pre-existing medical conditions should be mindful of this. If you have COVID symptoms or have been asked to self-isolate, please stay at home.

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society would like to thank all its sponsors for helping to make the event possible.