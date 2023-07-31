Hastings Borough Council agrees to Green councillor's plan to protect local birds

Hastings Borough Council has committed to requiring new buildings in the borough to include nest boxes, following a motion brought by a Green councillor.

The motion, brought by Councillor Tony Collins (Green, Central St Leonards) was passed unanimously at the full council meeting on 19 July. It commits the council to adopting the British Standard for integral nest boxes in new developments when the Local Plan is updated.

Having worked on the motion with Ian Donovan of Hastings and Rother Swift Conservation Group, Cllr Collins is particularly keen to see the adoption of 'swift bricks' in new builds. These are hollow bricks or blocks which provide nestings places for swifts, and can be used in new buildings or retrofitted into older ones.

Cllr Collins said, “The RSPB estimates that the UK breeding population of swifts has more than halved in the last 20 years due to loss of nesting sites on buildings, and these iconic birds are now on the red list of Birds of Conservation Concern.

Councillor Tony Collins (left) with Ian Donovan of Hastings and Rother Swift Conservation Group

"We know that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and urgent action is needed to stem the alarming decline of so many species.