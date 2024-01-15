Hastings campaigners tell ESCC to focus on buses not cars

Transport campaigners sent a clear message to East Sussex County Council at the public consultation for ESCC’s Local Transport Plan 4 at Hastings Library on Thursday January 11th.

Carrying a banner saying ‘ESCC Act Now! Buses Not Cars’, they criticised the large number of road schemes in the Plan and the lack of specific proposals for buses, cycling and walking.

Brian Leite of Extinction Rebellion Hastings & St Leonards (XRHSL) said: “ESCC aims to reduce car use by 18% by 2050.

"This is a ridiculous target when we are in a climate emergency. Instead of investing in car travel, we need to decarbonise by upgrading our public transport systems as quickly as possible.”

Campaigners at the transport consultation

The campaigners pointed out that ESCC’s plans on the public transport side are vague and mostly focus on ‘studying’ or ‘developing’ ideas rather than putting them into action.

For example, the consultation document mentions a Hastings Mobility Hub but there are no suggestions for what this might actually look like.

Jill Kaye of XRHSL said: "We urge people to respond to the consultation and demand concrete proposals for bus lanes, safe walking routes and a joined-up cycling network in Hastings. We need a sustainable transport vision for our town.”