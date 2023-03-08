Hastings care home residents enjoy visit from dogs, cats... and chameleons!

Residents at a Hastings care home were treated to a surprise visit from some furry, and not so furry, friends to mark ‘National Love Your Pet Day' last month.

A resident from Mountside Care Home with Pascal the Chameleon.

Mountside Care Home, a branch of ACI Care that specialises in residential, respite and dementia care, organised a special afternoon for its residents to mark National Love Your Pet Day, which involved staff bringing their beloved pets into the Laton Road home.

The afternoon was hailed a success, with residents having the chance to meet several of the staff’s pets, including Tanner the house dog, Tabitha the cat and Pascal the chameleon – who was particularly popular amongst the residents, with several expressing that they wanted to keep him.

The fun-filled afternoon was finished off with a pet-themed quiz, a cup of tea and some homemade cupcakes, whilst residents reminisced about the furry friends they had once had.

Discussing the afternoon’s fun, Mountside’s activity coordinator, Shelagh Hazleton, said: “National Love Your Pet Day was a huge success within the care home, with residents particularly taking a liking to Pascal the chameleon!

“It was lovely overhearing residents discussing the pets they once had and it was such an uplifting atmosphere. Here at Mountside, we heavily focus on promoting the wellbeing of our residents, so having staff bring in their furry friends was the perfect way to do this.”

Mountside Care Home regularly hosts activities for its residents to promote wellbeing and keep them active both physically and mentally, in and outside of the home, which included regular visits from Pets as Therapy (PAT) dogs. Organising pets to visit care homes is a great way to promote residents’ wellbeing as there are huge benefits to being around animals – with them being proven to improve cognitive functions, increase moods and enhance people's socialisation.

National Love Your Pet Day is an annual event dedicated to encouraging pet owners to express their love and appreciation for their furry, scaly, or feathery friends, and celebrate the joy that owning a pet brings.