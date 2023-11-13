Hastings care home seeks community collaboration ahead of World Kindness Day

A Hastings care home is encouraging random acts of kindness as it looks to provide stimulus for its residents and highlight the power of community engagement ahead of World Kindness Day (Monday 13th November).

Mountside Care Home, a branch of ACI Care that specialises in residential, respite and dementia care, is appealing to the local community to show kindness by contributing something meaningful to its residents to inject joy into the home.

Some initial ideas from the home that would make a meaningful difference to its care community include submitting videos, photos, recipes, stories, or poems. Many residents continue to enjoy activities and interests they had before living in the home, therefore, by providing variety and choice, it offers a more personalised experience for all.

Members of the community can submit their ideas via email or social media and the home’s dedicated activities team will look to share these gestures with the residents. Whether it’s reciting a poem after dinner, or getting the aprons on to try a new recipe, the efforts will be shared across the Mountside’s social media channels to project the impact of the initiative.

Ravi Sodha, Director of ACI Care, said: “We are so lucky to have a wonderful local community that we can rely on, so we look forward to seeing their contributions to this initiative. We want to create something that is mutually beneficial and ultimately, pays forward the act of kindness. For instance, if someone shares their favourite cake recipe, the residents can then bake this to be shared or sold for charitable causes.”

This outreach hopes to encourage acts of kindness that can have a profound impact on the emotional and mental wellbeing of residents, creating a ripple effect of positivity that extends beyond the walls of the care home.

Mountside strives to make every resident feel part of its community and to try and alleviate feelings of isolation and loneliness that are more prevalent amongst elderly care residents – with 60% of people in care homes reporting they get no visitors, according to Age UK.

If you’re interested in sharing something with the residents of Mountside, please email [email protected] or reach out via Facebook or Instagram.