Hastings charity the Refugee Buddy Project receives Arts Council Funding

The Refugee Buddy project is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Small Project Grant from Arts Council England to support Refugee Week 2023.

Photograqpher Giles Duley speaking at the Stella Dore Gallery during Refugee Week 2022

This funding will allow volunteers to build on the creative relationships in the community developed during the Refugee Week 2022 Together programme, and promote a culture of welcome.

Refugee Week takes place this year from June 19 to 25 and the theme is Compassion. The programme in Hastings will be part of a National series of events, and volunteers are looking forward to working with local artists and partners to celebrate what compassion looks like in action, here in Hastings.There are opportunities available for artists, local businesses and local individuals to get involved and The Refugee Buddy Project will be releasing more information over the coming weeks so please keep an eye on the website and social media. You can also contact the Project Manager Rebecca Sinker directly to register your interest: [email protected] Leal, Founder and CEO, The Refugee Buddy Project, said: “We are really excited that we can continue the great success of the 2022 Refugee Week which brought together people from across the community in creative celebration. Refugee Week 2023 is shaping up to be even bigger and better so get involved and help us create a community welcome.”

About Refugee Week: Refugee Week is a UK-wide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary. Founded in 1998 and held every year around World Refugee Day on the June 20, Refugee Week is also a growing global movement.Refugee Week’s vision is for refugees and asylum seekers to be able to live safely within inclusive and resilient communities, where they can continue to make a valuable contribution.Refugee Week is an umbrella festival, and anyone can get involved by holding or joining an event or activity. Refugee Week events happen in all kinds of different spaces and range from arts festivals, exhibitions, film screenings and museum tours to football tournaments, public talks and activities in schools.