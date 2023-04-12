Hastings company's volunteers help out with painting fences at local school

10 TE Hastings colleagues spent two days painting fences and outdoor furniture.
Maintaining fences in large areas is time consuming work.
Having a smart and tidy place to play and learn in plays a part in instilling a sense of pride in staff and pupils so TE wanted to help out.
The school will be able to use the time TE helped them save to benefit their children in other ways now.
Headteacher, Mrs. Faith Rew, shared her thanks for the TE volunteers’ hard work, time and skills.
The volunteers greatly enjoyed their time at the school and came away with a real sense of achievement.