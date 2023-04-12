Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
30 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Hastings company's volunteers help out with painting fences at local school

TE Connectivity, Hastings, donated two days and two teams of five people to help out with maintenance work at St Leonard's CEP Academy during the Easter school holidays.

By Marianne KingContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST
Some of the volunteers painting one of the playground fences.Some of the volunteers painting one of the playground fences.
Some of the volunteers painting one of the playground fences.

10 TE Hastings colleagues spent two days painting fences and outdoor furniture.

Maintaining fences in large areas is time consuming work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having a smart and tidy place to play and learn in plays a part in instilling a sense of pride in staff and pupils so TE wanted to help out.

Most Popular

The school will be able to use the time TE helped them save to benefit their children in other ways now.

Headteacher, Mrs. Faith Rew, shared her thanks for the TE volunteers’ hard work, time and skills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The volunteers greatly enjoyed their time at the school and came away with a real sense of achievement.

Related topics:HastingsEaster