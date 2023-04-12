Hastings company's volunteers help out with painting fences at local school

TE Connectivity, Hastings, donated two days and two teams of five people to help out with maintenance work at St Leonard's CEP Academy during the Easter school holidays.

Some of the volunteers painting one of the playground fences.

10 TE Hastings colleagues spent two days painting fences and outdoor furniture.

Maintaining fences in large areas is time consuming work.

Having a smart and tidy place to play and learn in plays a part in instilling a sense of pride in staff and pupils so TE wanted to help out.

The school will be able to use the time TE helped them save to benefit their children in other ways now.

Headteacher, Mrs. Faith Rew, shared her thanks for the TE volunteers’ hard work, time and skills.

