Hastings Contemporary offers autumn exhibition programme

Hastings Contemporary (c) Hastings Contemporary

Hastings Contemporary has shows by Michael Landy, Isabel Rock and Sophie Barber making up its autumn exhibition schedule.

Michael Landy: LOOK. September 27-March 15.

A spokesman said: “Michael Landy, for whom drawing has always been a crucial part of his work, is widely acknowledged as one of the most talented draughtsmen of his generation. Known more for his large installations and participatory works, in this exhibition he reveals a quieter and more intimate consideration of the world around him. In LOOK, his first exhibition in Sussex, Landy presents a group of intensely personal drawings from 2004-2005 relating to his own experience of testicular cancer and his father’s tunnelling accident. These works will be accompanied by a new self-portrait made specifically for Hastings Contemporary.”

Isabel Rock: Things Fall Apart, The Centre Cannot Hold, September 27-March 15.

“This bold new exhibition by Isabel Rock, portrays a surreal post-human future shaped by the forces of climate collapse. Through large-scale, colourful drawings, printmaking, sculpture, and short stories, artist and climate activist Isabel Rock imagines a new world order populated by mutant hybrid species – giant slugs, feral rats, colossal pigs, and multi-limbed crocodiles – who have inherited the ruins of human civilisation. Confronting pressing geopolitical questions – of capitalism, climate change, and repressive power structures – Isabel’s mischievous language of humour, drama and fanciful characters brings a lightness of touch that in no way belies the seriousness of her concerns.”

Sophie Barber: Mackerel sky, mackerel sky, never long wet, never long dry. September 27-March 15.

“This solo exhibition by British artist Sophie Barber (b1996), is the first in the town where she lives and works. With intimate three-dimensional cushion canvas paintings and large-scale works, Barber’s approach mixes humour and popular culture with folklore and the surreal, playing with the possibilities of scale, reference and materiality. The exhibition will feature brand new works, alongside recent critically acclaimed work.”