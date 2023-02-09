Hastings firm hands over £646 cheque to St Michael's Hospice

The team at TE Connectivity Hastings have chosen St Michael's Hospice as their charity of 2022.

Thomas Woolven, Jenny Dobinson, Georgiana Mitroi and Tom Reid, Plant Manager, present the cheque to Sophie Bailey, St. Michael's Hospice.

Many team members have a connection to St. Michael's Hospice so it was important to all at TE Hastings to contribute towards the valuable work they do. They threw their creative energies into running a variety of fun events through the year to raise £646 for the hospice.

Sophie Bailey, Community and Corporate Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, said: “St Michael's Hospice is heavily dependent on the generosity of individuals, companies, groups and trusts.

"With around 31 per cent of our total funding coming from the NHS in the form of various grants we still need to raise over £5.3 million each year/£14,000 a day, to maintain our current levels of service. TE Hastings' contribution means that our specialist clinical team can continue to support and enable people living in Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss.