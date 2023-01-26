Hastings firm TE Connectivity donates more than 25,000 masks to St. Michael's Hospice.

As the need for masks in the work place lessened, the Logistics team at TE Hastings wanted to see their stock of masks being put to good use. They contacted St Michaels's Hospice, which was very pleased to help out.

Tony Ash, TE Hastings Logistics, presents Joe and Vern, St. Michael's Hospice with one of the boxes of masks.

Sophie Bailey, the Community and Corporate Fundraiser for St. Michael’s, said: WWe have 29 registered nurses at present (two due to start in March) as well as HCAs (Health Care Assistants) and TNAs (Trainee Nurse Associates).

"It is our priority to make every penny count, ensuring 91p out of every pound goes straight back into patient care. Our team delivers supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through our In-Patient Unit, Wellbeing Programme, Hospice Community Outreach, Specialist Palliative Care Telephone Support Line, Bereavement Support and Hospice Neighbours.“The whole team works so hard and are so grateful for TE's contribution.

