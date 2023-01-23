Hastings firm TE Connectivity makes a donation to East Sussex Wellbeing Centres

Through the money raised by Christmas lunches and Christmas raffles, TE Hastings was pleased to be able to present a cheque for £554 to the East Sussex Wellbeing Centres on January 20.

Dilip Patel and his TE colleagues present the cheque to Alisha Hiremutt of Southdown.

Dilip Patel, TE machinist, did the honours of presenting the cheque to his daughter Alisha Hiremutt, service manager at Southdown.

Alisha said: “We are truly so grateful for the donation from TE and thank the company for their generosity and support.

"We’ll be using the donation to give the space an uplift and resources to make it feel even more welcoming when people use the service.

"Taking that first step to access support can be difficult. Ensuring the building feels welcoming, relaxed and inviting can really help to put people at ease.”

The East Sussex Wellbeing Centres provided by Southdown are located across East Sussex.

The centres provide a range of community-based mental health and wellbeing and are available for adults (aged 16 and over) living in East Sussex who are experiencing issues affecting their mental health and wellbeing. More information is available at www.southdown.org.

Tom Reid, senior operation and plant manager, said: WWe were delighted to be able to contribute towards the important work of East Sussex Wellbeing Centres.