Hastings holds candle-lit vigil to mark anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

A candle-lit vigil was held in Hastings on Friday (February 24) to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The vigil which was held in Hastings on February 24, 2023 to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture by Sarah Marland

The event was organised by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain’s (AUGB) Hastings and Rother branch.

Krysta Rafalska, branch chair, spoke to the crowd who gathered at the Stade Open Space.

She said: “Why is it important that we mark the anniversary of the start of the war? The most basic reason is that our eyes and our lives are full of tears today. Many woke up today with tears in their eyes remembering that moment when they found out exactly a year ago that the horror of war was upon them.”Ms Rafalska said since the war broke out last year, 12.5 million people have been displaced and 14.5 million made homeless.

She added: “The way British society responded to the crisis has changed British society as a whole. Hastings has been a phenomenal place for us to be.

"Most of our hosts said yes to housing our community beyond the moral commitment of six months. East Sussex College in Hastings has been a bedrock of our community from the very start. They took a genuine interest in our affairs and met the most desperate need of every Ukrainian refugee, to be allowed to learn and grow and be part of local community, thanks to its CEO Rebecca Conroy.”The AUGB is appealing for funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Visit: www.augb.co.uk.

