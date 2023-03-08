Hastings MP and actress Jane Horrocks help launch Marie Curie’s fabulous Great Daffodil Appeal

Sally-Ann Hart MP and actress Jane Horrocks are among others backing end-of-life charity Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal which raises money to support those affected by terminal illness.

Sally-Ann Hart with Danielle Cobb (left) and Jane Horrocks (right)

The Member for Hastings and Rye met with Marie Curie supporter Jane Horrocks, Marie Curie Healthcare Assistant Danielle Cobb and members of the Marie Curie Policy team at an event in Westminster on Wednesday 1st March, to celebrate and raise awareness of the launch of the 37th Great Daffodil Appeal.

Held every March, the Great Daffodil Appeal is when the charity encourages supporters new and old to wear their daffodil pins, make a donation, and take part in a collection to raise money which goes towards supporting both people affected by terminal illness, and those dealing with death, dying and bereavement.

Sally-Ann Hart pledged her support to the Great Daffodil Appeal and is encouraging local people in Hastings and Rye to donate to the UK’s leading end-of-life charity and wear one of Marie Curie’s iconic daffodil pins.

Sally-Ann Hart said: “I am proud to be supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal as everyone deserves the best care and support at the end of life and Marie Curie is on a mission to deliver that.

Donating to Marie Curie makes a powerful difference to the continuation of the amazing jobs that the nurses and bereavement counsellors do and helps those at the end of life who deserve a strong support system.”

Since 1986 the Great Daffodil Appeal has been Marie Curie’s flagship fundraising campaign, symbolised by the iconic daffodil pin.

Ruth Driscoll, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, said: “Demand for palliative and end of life care is rising rapidly, and we expect this trend to continue as the population ages.

“The services that Marie Curie provide for people at the end of life are needed today more than ever and it is great to have the backing of MPs like Sally-Ann Hart for the Great Daffodil Appeal. As people are living longer with multiple and complex health conditions it is becoming more challenging to ensure that every person at the end of life receives the care and support, they need.”

Last year over 66,000 people received direct support from Marie Curie. Either through their nursing services in people’s homes, at one of the nine Marie Curie hospices, via the free Information and Support phone line and webchat, or through their volunteer helper and companion services.

Jane Horrocks, who has been a Marie Curie supporter since 2010, said: “As a long-term supporter of Marie Curie I have seen first-hand the wonderful work they do to support people at the end of life.

“Nobody expects to be diagnosed with a terminal illness. But with their expertise and understanding Marie Curie Nurses are able to bring a sense of calm to what can otherwise be a difficult time.

“That’s why I’m encouraging everyone to get themselves a daffodil pin and support Marie Curie during the much-loved Great Daffodil Appeal this March.”

On March 23 join the third UK National Day of Reflection. Led by Marie Curie, take part and support the millions of people who are grieving the death of a loved one and let's connect so no one has to grieve alone. To find out more visit mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection