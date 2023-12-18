Hastings MP joins animal & human welfare charities united in calls for fireworks legislation review
Ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks season, Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, lent her support to calls for a review of the existing fireworks legislation at an event in the House of Commons highlighting the harmful effects of fireworks on animals and people.
The event was hosted by the Fireworks Working Group, which unites 16 charities: Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, Battersea, British Veterinary Association, Cats Protection, Children’s Burns Trust, The Kennel Club, Combat Stress, PTSD UK, Dan’s Fund for Burns, Assistance Dogs, Service Dogs, The British Horse Society, Redwings, Bravehounds and Help for Heroes.
The charities are calling for the UK Government to conduct a review of existing fireworks legislation, and for the introduction of further restrictions on where and when they can be used. Through better regulating the use of fireworks, the charities hope to limit the unnecessary distress that can be inflicted on so many people and animals during fireworks season, which often lasts continuously for many evenings around key events such as Guy Fawkes Night, Diwali and New Year's Eve.
The event comes after the first period of heavy fireworks use by members of the public, surrounding Guy Fawkes Night and Diwali celebrations. The unpredictable nature of loud noises can be terrifying for affected animals and people. While charities can provide advice on coping with the noise, the Government can play their part in reducing the stress by bringing forward legislation that allows those affected to prepare or avoid displays altogether.
Sally-Ann-Hart MP said: “I fully support calls to review existing firework legislation. Several of my constituents have emailed in with their concerns about the impact of fireworks, either as pet owners or vulnerable people. We need to limit the unnecessary distress that can be inflicted on people and animals alike. Many veterans with PTSD and other mental health issues suffer during fireworks season and spontaneously throughout the year. While dogs and cats also suffer, causing extreme stress and significant changes in their behaviour. We must make fireworks safe for all.”