Hastings MP welcomes investment in community pharmacies

Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart has welcomed yesterday’s announcement from the NHS and Government of a significant investment in community pharmacies to support them to help people with common conditions, such as sore throats, infected insect bites or UTIs.

Government aims to cut waiting lists

The Government have pledged £645m to expand community pharmacy services, including the common conditions service, which will enable members of the public to visit their local pharmacy to access prescription medicines from pharmacists.

The plans are expected to free up around 15 million GP appointments over the next 2 years for patients who need them most. Thousands of people already rely on their local community pharmacy every day and this new plan will allow pharmacies to do more to help local people in Hastings and Rye, whilst taking the pressure off our GPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announced as part of a Government and NHS blueprint for primary care recovery, this investment follows many months of engagement between government, the NHS, politicians and the community pharmacy sector.

In response to the news, Sally-Ann Hart MP said: “I strongly welcome the news of additional investment in all of our community pharmacies. This announcement signals a huge vote of confidence, in the future of community pharmacies.

“I have been a longstanding champion of our local pharmacies in Parliament, especially their role in the delivery of primary care services. In November last year, I hosted a drop-in event in Parliament where I met with community pharmacists from Hastings and Rye, hearing about the pressures they are facing on the front line.

“I am delighted that the Government has heeded the call of the sector, notably by the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), for a fully-funded pharmacy first service. I look forward to seeing it benefit patients in Hastings and Rye.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad